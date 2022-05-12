TD Securities Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$8.50

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSDF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

OTCMKTS CTSDF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,292. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.