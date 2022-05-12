TD Securities Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$8.50

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSDF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

OTCMKTS CTSDF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,292. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

