TD Securities Raises Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$62.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENB. Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.13 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.