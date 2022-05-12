TD Securities Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Target Price to C$32.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRETF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.03.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $17.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.