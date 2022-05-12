TD Securities Trims IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Target Price to C$48.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IGIFF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGIFF stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.4444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.92%.

About IGM Financial (Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.