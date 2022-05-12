TD Securities Trims IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Target Price to C$48.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IGIFF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.
IGIFF stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11.
About IGM Financial (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.