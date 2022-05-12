Tdam USA Inc. Acquires 548 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,885,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.69.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

