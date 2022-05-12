Tdam USA Inc. Acquires New Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $463.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,664. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $500.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.