Tdam USA Inc. Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

BBY traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.05. 36,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.18. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

