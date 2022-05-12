Tdam USA Inc. Has $589,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.45.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,555 shares of company stock worth $5,951,385 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

