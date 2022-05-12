Tdam USA Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,428,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 873,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 499,647 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,056,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.31.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.