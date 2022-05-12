Tdam USA Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Scorpio Tankers worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 262,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

