Tdam USA Inc. Sells 372 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of PTC by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,214,000 after buying an additional 568,350 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,695,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,653,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of PTC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,253,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,225. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

