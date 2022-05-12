Tdam USA Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,307. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.