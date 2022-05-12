TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $122.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.63. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

