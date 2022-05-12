Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of D opened at $83.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

