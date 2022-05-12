Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51,222 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,642,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $246.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

