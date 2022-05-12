Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.17 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,181,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

