Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $441.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $439.72 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.35.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

