Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,042 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $171.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.77. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 31.16%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
