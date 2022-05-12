Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,803 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $46,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.36.

NOC opened at $446.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.