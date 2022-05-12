Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,578 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,578 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $429.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.81 and a 200-day moving average of $463.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

