Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 358,241 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,241 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $17,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

CBOE stock opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

