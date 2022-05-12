Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 637,605 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of CDW worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CDW by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after buying an additional 55,012 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,512,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,675,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $164.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.26. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $159.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

