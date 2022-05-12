Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,098,000 after purchasing an additional 200,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

