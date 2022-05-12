Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of VIV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. 1,954,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,213. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

