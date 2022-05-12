Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.50 Price Target at HSBC

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.50 ($2.63) price target by analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.12 ($3.28) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.95) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.66) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.74) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.37) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.90 ($3.06).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €2.92 ($3.07). 4,034,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 41.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €2.64 and a 200-day moving average of €2.53. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of €2.98 ($3.13).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

