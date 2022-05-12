TELUS (NYSE:TU) vs. Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Head-To-Head Analysis

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS 9.59% 8.98% 3.03% Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TELUS and Sidus Space, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS 1 3 5 0 2.44 Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELUS presently has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.21%. Given TELUS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TELUS is more favorable than Sidus Space.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of TELUS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sidus Space shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELUS and Sidus Space’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS $13.77 billion 2.38 $1.32 billion $0.99 24.14 Sidus Space $1.41 million 16.69 N/A N/A N/A

TELUS has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space.

Summary

TELUS beats Sidus Space on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. It has 16.9 million subscriber connections, which include 9.3 million mobile phone subscribers; 2.1 million connected device subscribers; 2.3 million internet subscribers; 1.1 million residential voice subscribers; 1.3 million TV subscribers; and 804,000 security subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sidus Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite engineering and integration; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit constellation; payloads integrations for test and operational missions; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. Sidus Space, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

