Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

