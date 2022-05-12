Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.63) to €8.80 ($9.26) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.09.

NYSE TS opened at $29.94 on Monday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

