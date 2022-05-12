Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.04

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 11589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Terex by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

