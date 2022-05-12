Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.85 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 94.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Terra has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $11.54 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002910 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded down 99% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 22,270.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 2,771,955,364 coins and its circulating supply is 1,731,576,630 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

