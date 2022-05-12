Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Short Interest Up 678.6% in April

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 678.6% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
OTCMKTS TCRRF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Terrace Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
About Terrace Energy (Get Rating)
