Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Short Interest Up 678.6% in April

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 678.6% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS TCRRF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Terrace Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

