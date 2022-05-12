TerraUSD (UST) Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and $6.20 billion worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006032 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 261.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,892,116,037 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

