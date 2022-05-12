TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 35,272.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.
NASDAQ:TFFP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 191,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,825. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.14.
In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 542,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,506,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
