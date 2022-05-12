TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 35,272.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

NASDAQ:TFFP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 191,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,825. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 542,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,506,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2,166.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

