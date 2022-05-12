TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$129.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$129.33.

Several research analysts have commented on TFII shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$100.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$99.47 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$127.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$104.64 per share, with a total value of C$318,628.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,521,444.80. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total transaction of C$1,932,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,857,007.91. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,031,850 over the last three months.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

