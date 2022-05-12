The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Announces GBX 7 Dividend

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of The Character Group stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 575 ($7.09). The stock had a trading volume of 15,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460. The Character Group has a twelve month low of GBX 460 ($5.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 720 ($8.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 592.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 593.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.98 million and a P/E ratio of 10.37.

In other The Character Group news, insider Clive Crouch sold 980 shares of The Character Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.77), for a total transaction of £6,174 ($7,611.89).

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Peppa Pig, Pokémon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Treasure X, Instaglam, Mashems, Teletubbies, and Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom brands.

