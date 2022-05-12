The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
SRV opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $36.55.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
