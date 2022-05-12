The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.73

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

The European Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EEA opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The European Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The European Equity Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EEA Get Rating ) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.27% of The European Equity Fund worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

