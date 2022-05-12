The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:GDV opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

