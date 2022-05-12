The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,100 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.55) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ULVR. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,650 ($45.00) to GBX 3,800 ($46.85) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($56.71) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($40.69) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($46.85) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($56.71) to GBX 4,000 ($49.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,935.83 ($48.52).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,690.50 ($45.50) on Monday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,924 ($60.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,496.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,742.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 35.90 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.47%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($46.39) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($185,575.14). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($47.27) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($24,579.95).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

