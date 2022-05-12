The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,796. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $673.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

