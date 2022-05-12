The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.
Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,796. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $673.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Hackett Group (Get Rating)
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.