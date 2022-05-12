The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Sells $596,301.20 in Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,355,000 after buying an additional 283,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

