The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will post sales of $115.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.70 million. Lovesac reported sales of $82.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $652.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.32 million to $658.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $777.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 285,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

