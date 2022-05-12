The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $206.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Middleby stock opened at $130.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 12 month low of $129.89 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.20.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

