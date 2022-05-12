The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.88) to GBX 730 ($9.00) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital raised shares of The Sage Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.37) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 730.83 ($9.01).

SGE opened at GBX 654.32 ($8.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The company has a market cap of £6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 618 ($7.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 702.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 741.79.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £20,490 ($25,261.99).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

