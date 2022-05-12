The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) EVP James D. King Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.19. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

