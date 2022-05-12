The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.01

Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 1111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.53. The company has a market cap of $763.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.71.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $580,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth $489,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.