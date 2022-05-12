The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.62. Toronto-Dominion Bank posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD opened at $71.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.702 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

