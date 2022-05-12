The Transfer Token Market Cap Hits $371.39 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $371.39 million and $406,234.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00011995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00049551 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.