The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $178.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,555 shares of company stock worth $5,951,385. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.37 and its 200-day moving average is $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.