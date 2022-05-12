The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 46,456 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 207.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 83.8% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average of $144.58. The company has a market cap of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.38.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

